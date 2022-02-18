Development officer appointed at Nantwich Museum

Nantwich Museum has appointed Ellie Bray in a newly created role of part-time development officer.

She has relevant experience working both as front of house assistant at Salford Museum and Art Gallery, and as exhibition and collections volunteer at Nantwich Museum.

Ellie (pictured), who has a BA in History and an MA in Art Gallery and Museum Studies, said: “I’m really looking forward to seeing what exciting challenges my new role will bring!”.

In her new role, Ellie will be working on ‘A Spectacle of Sport’ – the major summer 2022 exhibition currently being planned at Nantwich Museum, along with some other specific projects.

‘A Spectacle of Sport’ will feature key local sporting heroes associated with the Nantwich area.

Ellie would now like to hear from anyone in the local community who has any cups, medals, photos, equipment or other sporting memorabilia with a story behind them that could be loaned for display in the exhibition.

Contact her via email ([email protected]) or phone 01270 627104.