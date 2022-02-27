South Cheshire firm joins campaign in aid of Ukraine families

A South Cheshire company is teaming up to help collections for Ukraine families suffering during the current invasion by Russia.

Organisers are setting up local collection points, and the Nantwich Clinic has joined forces to offer their new Health Hub centre in Willaston as one for the Nantwich area.

The #StandWithUkraine has other collection points in Whitchurch and Wrexham, as well as Chester, Oswestry and Manchester.

They are collecting bedding, sleeping bags, blankets, first aid kits, towels, toothpaste and brushes, metal cups, children’s clothes and more.

Millions of families in Ukraine face hardship and a fight to survive during the current crisis four days after Russian forces were sent in by President Putin.

Gill Fox, of Nantwich Clinic, said: “We have joined the list of businesses collecting for Ukraine.

“We are open 8.30am to 5pm, but I am happy for anyone who can’t drop off during those hours to contact me to drop off out of hours.

“I am taking anything collected to Chester on Friday late afternoon/early evening to the main Collection point.”

The campaign is being partly by the Polish Integration Support Centre in the UK (PISC)

More details of collections points and contacts, below: