READER’S LETTER: Parish councils support criticism of CEC

Dear Editor,

The Minshull Vernon and District Parish Council (which covers the Parishes of Leighton, Minshull Vernon and Woolstanwood in South Cheshire) has supported the criticism of the Cheshire East Council by the Pickmere Parish Council.

The Pickmere Chairman has slated Cheshire East for failing to respond to planning and highways concerns, saying it keeps the contact details of officers who could help ‘essentially secret’.

Simon Read told the full meeting of the Borough Council: “I’m sorry to say, in Pickmere, your Council has a very, very poor reputation.”

Minshull Vernon and District Parish Council agrees with those comments.

The Borough Council is anonymous and works with a silo mindset.

The Borough Council’s response to complaints is often desultory and/or perfunctory. At times they are simply dismissive.

Instead of tackling a problem head on and getting it done, they say: “Well this bit is Highways, this bit is Estates etc”

There is no co-ordination between departments, you are often communicating with faceless, anonymous people and very little gets done.

Parish Councils and residents grow increasingly annoyed because they get the bureaucratic runaround and the problem they are reporting just gets worse.

The whole culture of Cheshire East needs to change drastically and quickly.

Problems need to be dealt with as a whole not in little bits. The emphasis should be on ‘action this day’.

Giving the residents the bureaucratic runaround needs to stop.

Council staff need to be far more accessible, visible and known.

Residents pay more in Council Tax each year……. but see what in return?

Vital services in decline.

This cannot continue.

Yours faithfully

Cllr. Brian Silvester

Minshull Vernon and District Parish Council’s Communication Officer