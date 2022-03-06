Hundreds of volunteers from across Cheshire, North Wales and North West have descended on a distribution centre this weekend offering to help send vital supplies to Ukraine.

These images show the sheer scale of the donations as tens of thousands of boxes and bags of items have been brought here from families and businesses across the region.

It’s all part of the relief effort to send vital supplies to Ukrainians fleeing their country which has been invaded by Russian military.

This centre is based at a warehouse on a business park just outside Wrexham and was set up by the Polish Integration Support Centre (PISC), based in the Welsh town.

Volunteers have been driving van loads of goods from more local collections points in Nantwich and other towns, including Nantwich Clinic, Railway Hotel and many more.

And other helpers are dedicating hours of their time to help sift through goods and sort and pack them up ready for shipment.

Everything from sleeping bags, towels, children’s clothes, toiletries, bedding and medical supplies have been donated.

It’s anticipated that the first lorry loads will leave for Poland in the next few days.

It’s believed more than 1.5 million people have now left their homes un Ukraine as Russia continues its invasion.

Many have left with just the clothes they are wearing and a few bags they can carry.

Around half are thought to have crossed the border into neighbouring Poland, and some have also fled to Moldova and Hungary.

For more information on the effort by the local PISC, see the poster below for contacts details.