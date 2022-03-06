3 hours ago
Volunteers flood to distribution centre set up for Ukraine refugees
4 hours ago
Nantwich Town earn vital win over Whitby to ease relegation fears
6 hours ago
Tributes paid following death of Nantwich Town stalwart Kevin
6 hours ago
Nantwich ultra-runner tackles gruelling 250km Marathon des Sables
2 days ago
New Three Wrens gin distillery to open near Nantwich
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert

Volunteers flood to distribution centre set up for Ukraine refugees

in Charity news / Human Interest / News March 6, 2022
ukraine refugee distribution centre wrexham 1

Hundreds of volunteers from across Cheshire, North Wales and North West have descended on a distribution centre this weekend offering to help send vital supplies to Ukraine.

These images show the sheer scale of the donations as tens of thousands of boxes and bags of items have been brought here from families and businesses across the region.

It’s all part of the relief effort to send vital supplies to Ukrainians fleeing their country which has been invaded by Russian military.

This centre is based at a warehouse on a business park just outside Wrexham and was set up by the Polish Integration Support Centre (PISC), based in the Welsh town.

Volunteers have been driving van loads of goods from more local collections points in Nantwich and other towns, including Nantwich Clinic, Railway Hotel and many more.

ukraine refugee distribution centre wrexham 3

And other helpers are dedicating hours of their time to help sift through goods and sort and pack them up ready for shipment.

Everything from sleeping bags, towels, children’s clothes, toiletries, bedding and medical supplies have been donated.

It’s anticipated that the first lorry loads will leave for Poland in the next few days.

ukraine refugee distribution centre wrexham 2

It’s believed more than 1.5 million people have now left their homes un Ukraine as Russia continues its invasion.

Many have left with just the clothes they are wearing and a few bags they can carry.

Around half are thought to have crossed the border into neighbouring Poland, and some have also fled to Moldova and Hungary.

For more information on the effort by the local PISC, see the poster below for contacts details.

ukraine refugee distribution centre wrexham 5

ukraine refugee distribution centre wrexham 4

ukraine refugee distribution centre wrexham 6

Ukraine - StandWithUkraine campaign poster

Tags: , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

What’s On Listings

Nantwich Garden Guild
Lambing Weekends & Zoo at Rease...
Nantwich Garden Guild
Nantwich Choral Society - Great Big...
Nantwich Garden Guild
New Couples Social Group for Active...
Nantwich Choral Society - a Family ...
Nantwich Garden Guild
Ruby's Fund SEND stay and play
Nantwich Choral Society - an evenin...
Winter Wine tasting, Crewe Hall
Tenovus breast cancer awareness day
Meditation centre classes in Crewe
'Tea at The Tower' in Acton village...
Bolesworth Castle to host The Great...
RCTA Floating Market, Shropshire Un...
Domestic cleaner wanted
Livery available - Nantwich
Pitman Training's free "Go Get That...
Odiyana Kadampa Meditation Centre r...
Show all of Latest Listings