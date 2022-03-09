Royal British Legion Nantwich branch hosts monthly breakfast club

Nantwich & District Branch of the Royal British Legion are engaging with rising numbers of ex-service personnel through their Veterans Breakfast Club, writes Jonathan White.

The club is part of their Branch Community Support programme.

The Veterans Breakfast Club takes place each month (usually the first Saturday) from 10:30am, at the café inside Nantwich Market on Market Street in Nantwich.

The Branch invites all serving or retired members of the Armed Forces and their families, as well as any members of the Royal British Legion and their families, to attend.

Its most recent Veterans Breakfast Club took place on Saturday March 5 and attracted more than a dozen attendees.

Nantwich & District Branch of the Royal British Legion supports the Armed Forces community and has around 120 members with membership a mix of ex-service, serving and people who have never served in Her Majesty’s Armed Forces.

The committee, along with Nantwich Town Council, organises the annual Remembrance Parades and Services and maintains strong links with other ex-service associations.

The branch is affiliated to 100 Squadron (Nantwich) Air Training Corps, and Nantwich Army Cadet Force (1 Mercian).

Last year marked the 100th anniversary of Nantwich & District Branch of the Royal British Legion, as the branch was formed on 30th September 1921.

A representative from Nantwich & District Branch of the Royal British Legion said: “Our Community Support Officers are encountering more veterans suffering from social isolation than ever before.

“The monthly Breakfast Club is proving to be a much-needed opportunity to socialise with other like-minded people, and seek our further support if required.”

For further information relating to Nantwich & District Branch of the Royal British, email either [email protected] or [email protected]