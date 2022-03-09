19 hours ago
Rise in passengers using new rural Nantwich on-demand bus service
2 days ago
Nantwich Police probe suspicious man around parked cars
2 days ago
Author on revisiting teenage wildlife haunts in Nantwich talk
2 days ago
Supermarket and fuel vouchers for struggling Cheshire East residents
3 days ago
Volunteers flood to distribution centre set up for Ukraine refugees
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert

Royal British Legion Nantwich branch hosts monthly breakfast club

in Clubs & Societies / What's On & Reviews March 9, 2022
Nantwich & District Branch of the Royal British Legion - Veterans Breakfast Club

Nantwich & District Branch of the Royal British Legion are engaging with rising numbers of ex-service personnel through their Veterans Breakfast Club, writes Jonathan White.

The club is part of their Branch Community Support programme.

The Veterans Breakfast Club takes place each month (usually the first Saturday) from 10:30am, at the café inside Nantwich Market on Market Street in Nantwich.

The Branch invites all serving or retired members of the Armed Forces and their families, as well as any members of the Royal British Legion and their families, to attend.

Its most recent Veterans Breakfast Club took place on Saturday March 5 and attracted more than a dozen attendees.

Nantwich & District Branch of the Royal British Legion supports the Armed Forces community and has around 120 members with membership a mix of ex-service, serving and people who have never served in Her Majesty’s Armed Forces.

The committee, along with Nantwich Town Council, organises the annual Remembrance Parades and Services and maintains strong links with other ex-service associations.

The branch is affiliated to 100 Squadron (Nantwich) Air Training Corps, and Nantwich Army Cadet Force (1 Mercian).

Last year marked the 100th anniversary of Nantwich & District Branch of the Royal British Legion, as the branch was formed on 30th September 1921.

A representative from Nantwich & District Branch of the Royal British Legion said: “Our Community Support Officers are encountering more veterans suffering from social isolation than ever before.

“The monthly Breakfast Club is proving to be a much-needed opportunity to socialise with other like-minded people, and seek our further support if required.”

For further information relating to Nantwich & District Branch of the Royal British, email either [email protected] or [email protected]

Nantwich Market - March 2022 (1)

Tags: , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

What’s On Listings

Nantwich Garden Guild
Lambing Weekends & Zoo at Rease...
Nantwich Garden Guild
Nantwich Choral Society - Great Big...
Nantwich Garden Guild
New Couples Social Group for Active...
Nantwich Choral Society - a Family ...
Nantwich Garden Guild
Ruby's Fund SEND stay and play
Nantwich Choral Society - an evenin...
Winter Wine tasting, Crewe Hall
Tenovus breast cancer awareness day
Meditation centre classes in Crewe
'Tea at The Tower' in Acton village...
Bolesworth Castle to host The Great...
RCTA Floating Market, Shropshire Un...
Domestic cleaner wanted
Livery available - Nantwich
Pitman Training's free "Go Get That...
Odiyana Kadampa Meditation Centre r...
Show all of Latest Listings