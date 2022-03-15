South Cheshire volunteers and organisations team up to Ukraine families

Big-hearted organisations and volunteers in South Cheshire continue to work together to collect donations and transport vital supplies to Ukraine refugees.

Cheshire social enterprise Donatable joined forced with Qualkem Ltd to co-ordinate an emergency drop off for urgent supplies.

All goods are now being driven over to Poland to support Ukrainian families fleeing the war invasion.

Co-Founder of Donatable Gareth Williams said: “We have been incredibly humbled and overwhelmed with the generosity from the local community.

“From businesses donating vans, drivers and facilities to the general public dropping off bags of much needed clothes and supplies – everyone has gone the extra mile to show the Ukrainian people that we are thinking of them and want to help.

“We were delighted by a surprise visit from school children from Sir Thomas Moore High School who not only brought donations but also stayed to help create a human daisy chain to load the donation boxes into the waiting vans.

“Our team of Donatable volunteers and Qualkem staff worked from early in the morning of Friday 4th March sorting through and boxing hundreds of items from nappies to warm blankets, dog food, toiletries, toys, clothes and shoes that had been donated throughout the week.

“Such was the response from the volunteering community that ITV Granada Reports came to view the efforts of the community coming together for themselves.”

Ivan Anketell, from Qualkem, added: “We are one big family, and my immediate reaction when Gareth of Donatable contacted me, was how can we help.

“It’s been overwhelming receiving so many wonderful donations and desperate essentials in such terribly sad circumstances.

“We’ve had people donating in tears, staff crying and although it’s a very upsetting and scary time.

“During the week we have been blown away with the support and efforts of the local community.”

You can donate to the emergency appeal here: https://www.dec.org.uk/appeal/ukraine-humanitarian-appeal

Meanwhile, the Changing Lives Together charity based in Winsford has collected donations and teamed up with hauliers Delphic International, based at Wettenhall near Nantwich, to transport the load.

Delphic said: “It’s been absolutely astounding to see the generosity and compassion of our community.

“We feel so humbled to play our small part in this great effort.”

And Cheshire Police officers and staff have donated more than 50 boxes of essential items such as nappies, blankets and clothing for victims of the war in Ukraine.

The boxes were collected by two vans from the police HQ in Winsford and are now on the way to be distributed.