6 hours ago
South Cheshire volunteers and organisations team up to Ukraine families
23 hours ago
Former Crewe and Nantwich MP Smith NOT standing as candidate
1 day ago
Nantwich Town win three on run after 2-0 defeat of FC United
1 day ago
Faddiley resign from Crewe Regional Sunday League
3 days ago
Appeal following aggravated burglary in Nantwich
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert

South Cheshire volunteers and organisations team up to Ukraine families

in Charity news / Human Interest / News March 15, 2022
Cheshire business volunteers supporting the Ukraine emergency appeal

Big-hearted organisations and volunteers in South Cheshire continue to work together to collect donations and transport vital supplies to Ukraine refugees.

Cheshire social enterprise Donatable joined forced with Qualkem Ltd to co-ordinate an emergency drop off for urgent supplies.

All goods are now being driven over to Poland to support Ukrainian families fleeing the war invasion.

Co-Founder of Donatable Gareth Williams said: “We have been incredibly humbled and overwhelmed with the generosity from the local community.

“From businesses donating vans, drivers and facilities to the general public dropping off bags of much needed clothes and supplies – everyone has gone the extra mile to show the Ukrainian people that we are thinking of them and want to help.

“We were delighted by a surprise visit from school children from Sir Thomas Moore High School who not only brought donations but also stayed to help create a human daisy chain to load the donation boxes into the waiting vans.

“Our team of Donatable volunteers and Qualkem staff worked from early in the morning of Friday 4th March sorting through and boxing hundreds of items from nappies to warm blankets, dog food, toiletries, toys, clothes and shoes that had been donated throughout the week.

“Such was the response from the volunteering community that ITV Granada Reports came to view the efforts of the community coming together for themselves.”

Local schoolchildren from Sir Thomas Moore High School brought donations and volunteered

Local schoolchildren from Sir Thomas Moore High School brought donations and volunteered

Ivan Anketell, from Qualkem, added: “We are one big family, and my immediate reaction when Gareth of Donatable contacted me, was how can we help.

“It’s been overwhelming receiving so many wonderful donations and desperate essentials in such terribly sad circumstances.

“We’ve had people donating in tears, staff crying and although it’s a very upsetting and scary time.

“During the week we have been blown away with the support and efforts of the local community.”

You can donate to the emergency appeal here: https://www.dec.org.uk/appeal/ukraine-humanitarian-appeal

Meanwhile, the Changing Lives Together charity based in Winsford has collected donations and teamed up with hauliers Delphic International, based at Wettenhall near Nantwich, to transport the load.

Delphic said: “It’s been absolutely astounding to see the generosity and compassion of our community.

“We feel so humbled to play our small part in this great effort.”

Delphic international in Wettenhall

Delphic international in Wettenhall

Delphic International hauliers take goods to Poland

And Cheshire Police officers and staff have donated more than 50 boxes of essential items such as nappies, blankets and clothing for victims of the war in Ukraine.

The boxes were collected by two vans from the police HQ in Winsford and are now on the way to be distributed.

Tags: , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

What’s On Listings

Nantwich Garden Guild
Lambing Weekends & Zoo at Rease...
Nantwich Garden Guild
Nantwich Choral Society - Great Big...
Nantwich Garden Guild
New Couples Social Group for Active...
Nantwich Choral Society - a Family ...
Nantwich Garden Guild
Ruby's Fund SEND stay and play
Nantwich Choral Society - an evenin...
Winter Wine tasting, Crewe Hall
Tenovus breast cancer awareness day
Meditation centre classes in Crewe
'Tea at The Tower' in Acton village...
Bolesworth Castle to host The Great...
RCTA Floating Market, Shropshire Un...
Domestic cleaner wanted
Livery available - Nantwich
Pitman Training's free "Go Get That...
Odiyana Kadampa Meditation Centre r...
Show all of Latest Listings