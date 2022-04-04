Live music announced for new Dorfold Hall Food Festival

Organisers of the new Dorfold Hall Food and Drink Festival in July have announced some of the live music acts to perform.

The event, on July 23-24, will take place on the site where Nantwich Show was staged for many years before it.

Organisers say it aims to celebrate local food, drink, independent businesses and live music.

And a line up of performers playing a range of music styles has been announced, showcasing pop, soul, jazz and more.

Artists include rock and country band Broken Flowers, known for their creative original songwriting, and Zimbabwean-Irish singer songwriter Pearl Natasha.

Nationally-acclaimed slidebox guitarist Howlin’ Matt will also perform, using his trademark cigar box guitar to tell incredible stories through blues music.

Organisers hope thousands of food lovers will attend the summer festival, which takes place just 3-4 days before the Nantwich Show is held at its new venue, Reaseheath College.

The Dorfold event will feature international street food producers, an Artisan Market of around 60 independent traders and businesses, interactive street performances, live cookery demonstrations from professional chefs, children’s activities, and live family entertainment.

The festival will also run additional activities to raise funds and awareness for the charity Mind.

Organisers say they have raised more than £45,000 over the past six years for mental health charities across Yorkshire.

For more information and festival tickets visit https://dorfoldfoodfestival.com/