Nantwich Town Council “Salt of the Earth” awards launched

Nantwich Town Mayor Cllr Stuart Bostock has launched this year’s council “Salt of the Earth” awards.

Nominations can now be sent in for this year’s awards which will take place on Thursday May 12 at Nantwich Civic Hall.

If you know an individual or a group who gives up their time and energy to help others, tou can help recognise their work by nominating them for an award.

There are several award categories, including:

Community Volunteer

Supporting Children

Outstanding Organisation/Group/Project

Business Support in the Community

Inspiring Individual

Young Achiever (Under 18)

Community Sports

To nominate someone for an award, apply to the Mayor with the following information:

– Name of Person Nominating

– Name of Nominee

– Address and contact details of both

– Award nominated

– Reason for nomination

Nominations must be submitted to later than Friday April 15 and can be posted to Nantwich Civic Hall, emailed to [email protected] or online