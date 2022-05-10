Nantwich Museum seeks information about Racecourse Camp 74

Nantwich Museum staff have launched an appeal to find out more information on a prisoner of war camp near Tarporley.

They want more information about Racecourse Camp 74, which housed World War II Prisoners of War, after it recently received a hand-crafted document box.

The box, currently on display at the museum, was made by Italian prisoners in the camp using scrap wood.

In 1943, three of the prisoners presented the box to Len Pearson, Camp 74 Foreman, who they clearly held in high esteem.

The three, Paolo Testori, Cristoford Camisasca and Martino Michetti inscribed their names in the box.

The gift was accompanied by a photograph dated October 27, 1942, with writing on the back translated from the Italian as “so that you remember the Italian prisoners of the 74 camp”.

Racecourse Camp 74 was located on the site of Tarporley Racecourse.

It was demolished in 1953 and the only remaining evidence are two Emergency Water Supply Ponds.

A museum spokesperson said: “We are now keen to learn more about the Camp 74 and those who both worked and lived in there.

“We would be especially interested to find out more about those pictured in the photo.”

Anyone with information or who can help can contact [email protected] or telephone 01270 627104.