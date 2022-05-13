New Mayor of Nantwich Peter Groves formerly elected

The new Mayor of Nantwich Cllr Peter Groves has officially taken over the chains of office for 2022-23.

Cllr Groves was formerly elected as the new Mayor of Nantwich to take over from Cllr Stuart Bostock at the annual Mayor Making Ceremony last night (May 12).

The event held at Nantwich Civic Hall saw family, friends and colleagues gather in the Main Hall to watch the ceremony to see Cllr Groves sworn in.

Cllr Groves, and his wife and consort Carol, are expected to have a busy year with the reintroduction of the town’s major events and festivals after two quiet years due to the pandemic.

Cllr Arthur Moran proposed the election, saying: “Peter was first elected in 2011 and is a hard-working and fully involved councillor.

“I am sure Peter and Carol will do an excellent job representing our town over what will be a historic year with the Queens Jubilee.”

Cllr Groves added: “I am both proud and honoured to be appointed Mayor of Nantwich for the forthcoming year and I hope to do my best to serve the all the community.”

The Mayor has selected Rev Dr Mark Hart as his Chaplain for the year.

His chosen charities for 2022-23 are Nantwich First Responders, The Thursday Club, Insights Bereavement Service and Nantwich Food Bank.

Cllr Andrew Martin was elected as the Deputy Mayor for 2022-23.

(Images by Nantwich Events Photographers)