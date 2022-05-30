Our guide to Jubilee celebrations in Nantwich and local villages

Celebrations will be taking place across South Cheshire this coming Bank Holiday weekend to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

While residents across the area will be staging many private street parties, towns and villages are putting on organised events for the public to enjoy between June 2-5.

So here’s our guide to what is happening and where so everyone can enjoy the festivities as we mark Her Majesty’s 70-year reign.

NANTWICH

Platinum Jubilee Celebrations organised by Nantwich Town Council in Nantwich begin on Thursday June 2 with Beacon Lighting on the Town Square at 9.45pm.

On Saturday June 4 there will be a Jubilee Community Tea Party in the Town Centre and Artisan Market from 9am-3pm.

There will be free tea and coffee and biscuits and cake outside Parish Rooms between 12pm and 2pm.

There will also be free Chatwins gingerbread biscuits for children, a free bouncy castle and face painting between 12-2pm.

Free Jubilee bags will be handed out at Nantwich Market, and tombolas and craft stalls at St Mary’s Church Nantwich where there will be a Jubilee Fair between 10am-2pm.

The ‘Royal Train’ will also be operating at the Methodist Church.

A live “Rock the Railway” event will take place at The Railway Hotel on Pillory Street during all four days of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Bank Holiday Weekend.

The free gigs are ‘Gambler’ on Thursday 2nd June (7-9pm) and ‘Beardsmith’ on Friday 3rd June (8-10pm).

Ticketed events on Saturday 4th June are ‘Clock Work Monkeys’ (2-4pm), ‘The Broadcasters’ (4:30-6pm), ‘Brazen’ (6:30-8pm), ‘Are You Experienced’ (8:30-10pm). The ticketed events on Sunday 5th June are: ‘Free At Last’ (2-4pm), ‘The Bite’ (4:30-6pm), ‘Black Zepplin’ (6:30-8pm), ‘These Wicked Rivers’ (8:30-10pm).

Ticket prices: 1 day ticket = £15, 2 day ticket = £20.

For details email [email protected] or visit https://www.facebook.com/RailwayNantwich

Nantwich Museum will be closed on Thursday and Friday June 2-3 in celebration of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. The Museum will reopen on Saturday June 4 at 10.30am.

Email Nantwich Museum on [email protected] or telephone 01270 627104.

ACTON

Platinum Jubilee Celebrations at nearby St Mary’s Church, Acton start on Saturday June 4 (10.30am to 4.30pm) with a Platinum Jubilee themed exhibition – free entry – which will illustrate key events throughout Her Majesty’s 70-year reign and will feature fashions, hats, wedding dresses, Prime Ministers, Queen’s crown jewels, Queen’s soldiers, Queen’s horses, Queen’s pets, Queen’s castles and portraits of the Queen.

The exhibits have been made by Acton CE Primary Academy pupils and members of the St Mary’s Acton congregation.

On Sunday June 5 (2-5pm) there is a Platinum Jubilee themed ‘Tea at the Tower’ community café event on hot drinks and cakes are being served on traditional trestle tables both outside and inside the church.

Bunting and flags will adorn the walkways to the church marquee. Bring your own fizz or beer. Donations are gratefully received.

All are welcome and there will be a prize for the best Crown (adults & children). Join a game of Rounders at 3pm.

WILLASTON

There will be a Jubilee Garden Party on Saturday June 4 which runs from 1-9pm and features live entertainment, Jubilee Market and organisations, food and drink, dog show, children’s sports competition and children’s games and activities.

The running order for stage and arena entertainment is included in a souvenir programme sent out to 2,100 households in the village.

Other planned events include the Jubilee Launch with raising of the jubilee flag on our new flagpole on Thursday June 2 at 9pm at Mike Heywood Green.

There is a Thanksgiving Service on Friday June 3 at 10.30am at Maurice’s Maze on Victoria Mill Drive.

A competition was held for younger residents to design the cover of the souvenir programme.

The judges chose two designs featured on the front and back cover.

Oliver Lawton, who is eight and attends Willaston Primary Academy is featured on the front cover with his hand drawn design.

Amelia Hamlet, who is 10 and attends Wistaston Church Lane Academy, is back cover winner with her digital design.

The free programme features information regarding all the planned Jubilee celebrations in Willaston.

SHAVINGTON

Shavington-cum-Gresty Parish Council and Shavington Village Festival committee will light a Beacon for The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee on the evening of Thursday, June 2.

It will be lit at 9.45pm on the field of Shavington Primary School.

The event will start at 8.30pm with refreshments served by Woodnoth-cum-Shavington Womens’s Institute in St Mark’s Church Hall.

Benjamin Gibbs, Chair of Shavington-cum-Gresty Parish Council, said: “We are proud to be part of this momentous celebration.

“It is only appropriate that this unique milestone in history is marked with beacons and music.

“We are honoured to be part of this special event for Her Majesty, The Queen’s 70th year as our Monarch and Head of the Commonwealth on her Platinum Jubilee.”

The lighting of the Beacon will start four days of events planned in Shavington-cum-Gresty.

Friday June 3 will be a Jubilee Concert 7pm that will have live music from each of the decades of Her Majesty’s reign.

Saturday June 4 brings a village festival 12-4pm, with staff, food, dog show and entertainment.

Sunday June 5 sees the finale to the celebrations with a joint church service and community picnic on the church field.

TARPORLEY

The Swan at Tarporley is commemorating the Queen’s Jubilee BY organising a number of events for locals throughout the bank holiday weekend.

Celebrations begin Thursday June 2 and run until Sunday June 5.

Starting on Thursday, customers are invited to visit the pub for breakfast, served from 7am-11am.

The day progresses with the pub showing ‘Trooping the Colour’ live on the big screen from 12pm.

On Saturday the celebration continues, The Swan will host a BBQ for customers as well serve as some sweet treats like popcorn and candy floss for the kids. Throughout the day, live music will be performed and dogs are very welcome.

To round off the long weekend of festivities, the bar will have live music and a traditional roast on Sunday.

(With contributions and images from Jonathan White)