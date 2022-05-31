3 hours ago
Suspected arson after large rubbish fire on Nantwich street

in Crime / Incident / News May 31, 2022
trees - Nantwich Fire Station - August 2020 (2) (1)

A fire near homes on the new Kingsbourne estate in Nantwich is being treated as suspicious.

It’s thought vandals torched a pile of rubbish on Henhull Close, including wooden pallets and a sofa.

It happened at about 8.30pm last night (May 30). Fire crews from Nantwich were called out to tackle it.

They said a hose reel jet was used to put out a fire and a thermal imaging camera was then used to monitor the affected area for hotspots.

“Police were informed as it is thought the fire may have been started deliberately,” said Cheshire Fire Service.

In a separate incident, firefighters rescued a cat from the roof of a house on Coppice Road in Willaston.

They were called out at 10.50am on Sunday (May 29) and rescued the pet that had become stuck on the ridgeline of the property.

Tags:

One Comment

  1. jed thomas says:
    May 31, 2022 at 6:56 pm

    fly tipping?

    Reply

