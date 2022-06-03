St Mary’s Church to perform Platinum Jubilee Peal

9 hours ago
St Mary's Church Nantwich - frontage

Nantwich bell-ringers will be in action today (June 3) as they perform a special three-hour Platinum Jubilee Peal at St Mary’s Church.

Starting at 10am, they will perform a peal of “Cambridge Surprise Major” in recognition of the Queen’s 70 years.

It will be attempted on the eight bells at St Mary’s Church Nantwich – known as the “Cathedral of South Cheshire”.

Stefan Zientek, Tower Captain of St Mary’s Church, said: “During the peal, a live video stream of the ringers and the bells being rung will be shown in the church.

“And there should be information available to help visitors appreciate what is going on up in the tower.”

The performance has also been publicised on the Government’s Platinum Jubilee website and on the Church pew sheet

 

