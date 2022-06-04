Cheshire College – South and West principal Dhesi honoured with OBE

The Principal and CEO of Cheshire College – South & West has been awarded the OBE in the Queen’s Birthday Honours list.

Jasbir Dheshi – known as Dheshi – was awarded it for services to education.

Dhesi, based at the Crewe campus on Danebank Avenue, said: “I am both surprised and humbled to receive this honour.

“I share this award with all those colleagues that I have had, and continue to have, the privilege to work alongside.

“Colleagues that are talented and passionate about nurturing talent, empowering people to achieve their full potential and making a real impact with the businesses and local communities.

“I am so fortunate to work in the Further Education sector, a sector that transforms lives and communities.”

Dhesi has given almost three decades of service to education across North Wales and Cheshire.

He has worked with employers and partners to support economic growth and development within the region and its surrounding areas.

Joining Yale College in Wrexham in 1992, Dhesi rose to the position of Principal 19 years later.

He left to become the new Principal/CEO of South Cheshire College.

In 2017, he led the successful merger of South Cheshire College and West Cheshire College, forming what is now known as Cheshire College – South & West.

It is the largest Further Education provider in the region offering opportunities to 11,000 learners and 11,000 apprentices.

Dhesi represents all Cheshire and Warrington colleges and training providers as a member of the Employers’ Skills and Education Board of Cheshire & Warrington Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP).

He isn active member on the Crewe Town Investment Board, Chair of North Wales Science Board, a Director of Cheshire Commonwealth Association and Trustee of Shavington Academy.

Dhesi added: “In addition to acknowledging and thanking all the colleagues I have worked alongside, I must also thank those leaders, friends and family that inspired and mentored me in my career.

“I have been given amazing opportunities and support, in essence a reflection of what Further Education is all about.

“The best part of Further Education are the students; they are our real inspiration.

“Nothing will ever beat the joy that I get from meeting former students and hearing how their lives and careers have developed.

“Looking ahead at how much more myself and the team around me can achieve, we have so many exciting plans for the future.

“I want to look back and be able to say ‘Wow we really achieved a lot for our students, communities, employers and the region’.”