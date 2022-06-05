Parish Council gives Platinum Jubilee Mugs to school children

More than 1,500 children in Minshull Vernon & District Parish Council area have been given Platinum Jubilee commemorative mugs.

The mugs were handed out across the parishes of Leighton, Woolstanwood and Minshull Vernon.

Every child at Leighton Academy and Nursery, Mablins Lane Primary School and the Kid’s Planet Nursery, the Axis Academy, (a new Special Educational Needs and Disability School in Woolstanwood) and Bright Stars Children’s Day Nursery in Parkers Road received one.

Parish Chairman, Clive Stringer said: “We hope the children will treasure this momento of a unique time in the history of our country and the Royal Family.

“The Commemorative Mug will remind them of this historic moment for many years to come.”