Former Malbank School student set to perform at Glastonbury

Former Nantwich student Abbie Ozard will make her Glastonbury debut when she performs at the festival on Sunday (June 26).

Abbie will be singing on the Left Field on Sunday at 3pm after being contacted to play through her agent and record company, House Anxiety.

The former Malbank Sixth Form student had been due to play at Glastonbury last year until it was cancelled due to the pandemic.

She started her music career when she gained a place in Chester Cathedral Choir, which then led to a music scholarship at The Hammond School in Chester.

Abbie then went to Malbank where she was in the sixth form band.

She went on to complete a degree in Music at Manchester University, together with her grade 8 in piano and voice.

She then went onto win the Words and Music festival, which led to further opportunities and then her first record contract.

Abbie’s style is indie-pop with melancholy lyrics, and her music can be found on Spotify, Apple Music and all other platforms.

She has been played on Radio 1, Jack Saunders show and features a lot on BBC-introducing.

Any further information can be found on abbieozard.com and details of her first headline tour.

Her mum Beverley Ozard said: “I think it would be nice if everyone was supporting her and I think it’s something we should celebrate!

“I know I’m her mother but it is quite a big deal and it would be lovely if she received some supporting messages from Nantwich.”