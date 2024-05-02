FEATURE: Five places to cycle in the UK

The UK offers some of the most varied and stunning cycling routes in the world, ranging from gentle scenic trails to challenging mountain climbs.

As well as the National Cycle Network, you’ll find exciting trails to explore up and down the country.

Whether you’re looking for more adventurous cycling routes or you’re planning your next cycling holiday, the country’s diverse landscapes provide ample opportunities for two wheeled adventures.

Many routes can be covered in a few days to a week, making them ideal for short breaks.

We’ll explore some of the best places to cycle across England, Scotland and Wales, so, wherever you’re based in the UK, you’ll be in close proximity to scenic routes and well-ridden trails.

Taff Trail, Wales

Starting in Cardiff and stretching to the market town of Brecon, the Taff Trail is a 55-mile route of urban and pastoral landscapes.

Following the River Taff, this trail is well-suited for both beginners and experienced cyclists.

Along the way, riders can enjoy the historical sites, vibrant green parks and the stunning backdrop of the Brecon Beacons National Park.

Bealach na Bà, Scotland

Bealach na Bà, located in the Scottish Highlands, is a route for the more advanced cyclist.

Known for having one of the steepest roads in the UK, this route climbs to over 2,000 feet with gradients not for the faint-hearted.

The road leads you through some of Scotland’s most remote and dramatic landscapes, offering spectacular views at the summit.

This challenging ride is a must-do for thrill-seekers looking to test their limits.

Coast to Coast, England

The Coast-to-Coast cycle route is a popular adventure that spans the width of Northern England.

Covering approximately 140 miles from Whitehaven in the west to Sunderland in the Northeast, this route passes through the Lake District, the Yorkshire Dales and the North York Moors.

It offers an unforgettable journey through some of England’s most beautiful and rugged terrains, suitable for more experienced cyclists.

The South Downs Way, England

For those who prefer off-road cycling, The South Downs Way presents a wonderful 100-mile challenge along the historic chalk ridge of the South Downs.

This route stretches from Winchester to Eastbourne and is exclusively off-road, so it’s recommended to use a mountain bike rather than a road bike.

Land’s End to John O’Groats

Perhaps the most iconic long-distance cycling route in the UK, Land’s End to John O’Groats spans the entire length of the island of Great Britain.

This epic journey covers over 870 miles and can take anywhere from one to three weeks to complete.

The route passes through varied landscapes, including Cornwall’s rugged coasts, the rolling hills of the Midlands and the remote Scottish Highlands.

Whether it’s the steep climbs of Bealach na Bà in Scotland, the historic paths of the South Downs Way or the monumental journey from Land’s End to John O’Groats, the UK offers some challenging and scenic cycling routes for a range of abilities.

Just make sure you pack the right kit for the conditions and have a training plan in place well ahead of your adventure so you can really make the most of it.