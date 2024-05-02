Police rescue man running into traffic in Nantwich

Police had to rescue a man from serious injury amid reports he was “running in and out of traffic” in Nantwich town centre.

The incident happened earlier today around 8.30am in the main High Street area of the town.

A Cheshire Police spokesperson said: “At around 8.30am on Thursday 2 May, police were called to reports of concerns for the safety of a man in the High Street area of Nantwich.

“The caller reported a man who was running in and out of traffic.

“Officers attended the scene and took the man to a place of safety while paramedics were called to the incident.

“He was subsequently taken to hospital by officers at around 11am.”

It’s not known if the man suffered any injuries.