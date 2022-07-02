Church Minshull to host music concert in aid of Ukraine refugees

St Bartholomew’s Church in Church Minshull is hosting a music concert in aid of Ukrainian refugees tonight (July 2).

Four local bands will be playing – The Swinging Woodpeckers Big Band, The Beezzz, Folk Like Us and We Are Nomad – with a number of smaller acts.

“The concert promises to deliver a fun-packed evening with a diverse range of performances,” said concert organiser Richard Cluley.

“From folk through to jazz, concert-goers can expect to be thoroughly entertained in aid of a really important cause that’s close to our hearts.”

The Swinging Woodpeckers Big Band is a group of local jazz playing musicians, and they will be joined by local Church Minshull Group, The Beezzz.

Folk Like Us will also be performing.

Five musicians who came together after the first lockdown, they play folk music from various countries and cultures.

In addition, We Are Nomad will be giving a ‘prog-folk’ performance.

Consisting of Mike Aitchison and Rona Leftwich, they will play mainly original music, while also covering pieces.

Mike Aitchison, from We Are Nomad, said: “We are looking forward to performing two original songs, and three Pink Floyd pieces that resonate with the sentiments of the evening.

“It’s going to be a great celebration of local music talent, while allowing us to reflect on the reasons for doing the concert, who we’re reaching out to, and why it’s so important to do so.”

Cluley added: “It’s important to the Church Minshull community that we offer our support to Ukrainian refugees now living in the UK.

“This concert will raise important funds while showing that we stand with Ukraine.”

Tickets are £12.50 and include refreshments.