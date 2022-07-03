Work underway to stabilise Nantwich canal embankment

Specialist contractors are working to stabilise the damaged Nantwich canal embankment.

It’s believed a large crack and uneven surface of the towpath close to Nantwich aqueduct above Welsh Row has been caused by movement of the embankment.

Canal and River Trust say the damage is being monitored by specialist contractors and assessed by engineers.

The trust, on notices posted around the canal, said: “Repairs to the towpath in this area are not an easy fix.

“Cutting out and relaying this section could lead to further settlement of the embankment, as could levelling up either side with more material.

“In addition to our monitoring, work is underway to seek a long-term solution for the embankment and towpath.

“As these works progress you may see further specialist ground investigations being undertaken.

“Please be assured this is normal when dealing with embankments.”

We reported the appearance of the large crack back in 2019.

At the time, concerned residents and business owners were advised not to worry despite the cracks on the 200-year-old Shropshire Union Canal embankment.

Soon after engineers installed monitoring pins into the affected areas of the embankment to aid a monthly inspection of the embankment.

(Pics by Jonathan White)