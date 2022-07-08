Masterchef 2022 celebrity to appear at Dorfold Food Festival

The region’s top chefs, including this year’s BBC MasterChef winner Eddie Scott, will take to the stage at a new Nantwich festival.

Final preparations are being made for the first Dorfold Food and Drink Festival taking place July 23-24, in the parkland off Chester Road.

The festival, which has been held successfully in Leeds and York, makes its debut in Nantwich.

Eddie Scott, the marine pilot who shot to fame as Masterchef 2022 winner, will demonstrate his signature dishes in the *Live *Cookery Theatre.

Makbul Patel, from Great British Bake Off 2020, will demonstrate Indian cookery and help organisers from Food Sorcery cookery school in Manchester to compere.

He joins some of the region’s best chefs appearing including local restaurant talent.

Traders will feature in the Street Food Arena offering international cuisine at 25 outlets including Greek, Italian, Lebanese, Cuban, Turkish and Thai.

An Artisan Street Market will include more than 50 producers selling everything from cakes, cookies, candy floss, brownies, sweets and ice cream to cheese, olives, pies, spirits, spices and preserves.

There will be a range of independent bars including craft ales, ciders, gins and cocktails.

Barista coffee and speciality teas will also be available.

The festival aims to be a platform for breakthrough music acts and there will be music throughout the weekend – 12 performers are already confirmed for the Live Music Stage.

There will also be magicians and circus acts in the Entertainment Tent.

Roving entertainers will include stilt-walkers, jugglers and fire eaters – plus an appearance by the French Chefs Riding Giant Bikes!

Children’s activities also include inflatables, art displays, fun fair rides and an animal club where they can learn about keeping pets.

Festival founder Michael Johnston said: “We’re pulling out all the stops to make this a very special weekend for Nantwich.

“Food and music are the essence of the festival but so is entertaining the whole family.

“We are so pleased local people have embraced the concept of a new Nantwich food and music festival and we won’t disappoint them.”

The event will also support the work of mental health charity Mind in Cheshire.

Since being founded in Leeds six years ago the festival series, it has raised more than £65,000 for Mind.

There will be free parking on site with collections made for the charity.

Michael added: “We are a family behind the festival and have a very chilled vibe at our events.

“There’s seating doted round the site to enjoy purchases and we are also providing free deck chairs to sit back and enjoy the music in such a beautiful setting.

“Ticket sales are going well and we can’t wait to welcome everyone.”

Cookery theatre organiser Lisa Short, of Food Sorcery cookery school in Manchester, said chefs were keen to appear in Nantwich.

She said: “The town has such an excellent reputation for its eateries so we are really excited to be organising the line-up which includes our own cookery school chefs who have a great rapport with the public and love to share their knowledge and entertain.”

The festival is designed for all members of the family and dogs are welcome.

It’s open 10am to 8pm on Saturday and 10am to 7pm on Sunday.

Tickets are £7.95 for adults and £3.95 for under 16s. There’s free entry for children under five.

For tickets and a full round up of all the attractions go to https://dorfoldfoodfestival.com/