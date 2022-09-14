6 hours ago
Royal Cypher of Queen Elizabeth II on Barony Park in Nantwich

in Environment / Human Interest / News September 14, 2022
EIIR on Barony Park in Nantwich (1) (1)

A local football referee has paid tribute to the Queen by marking out “EIIR” on the football pitches on Barony Park in Nantwich.

Des Evans regularly referees on the park in the Crewe Regional Sunday Football League matches.

And he also paints all the white lines on the four football pitches on the park.

He has now expertly marked out and painted the initials ‘ER’ with ‘II’ in-between on a large section of grass within the park.

The EIIR measures 30 metres by 30 metres and can be seen between a football pitch and the former skatepark area.

The familiar marking is normally found on the likes of stamps and post boxes.

EIIR on Barony Park in Nantwich (3) (1)

ER stands for something specific to our former, much-admired, longest-reigning monarch, the late Elizabeth II.

The ER, or EIIR, initials were the Royal Cypher of Queen Elizabeth II. The ER stands for Elizabeth Regina.

Elizabeth, of course, was her first name – and Regina means ‘Queen’ in Latin.

Because she was the second Queen Elizabeth, her cypher included the Roman numerals to indicate this – II.

Des said: “I was on my lunch and reflecting and thought to myself why not and marked E R on the Barony.”

(Images courtesy of Jonathan White)

Des Evans whilst refereeing a football match (2) (1)
Des Evans
