FEATURE: Ways to give your garden a glow-up

A garden can be a practical and beautiful thing.

That green space at the rear of your home can act as an extension of your living and cooking space.

What’s more, it can do things that the interior of your home can’t.

Unfortunately, many gardens in the UK are in dire need of a little care and attention.

And even those that are carefully tended to might not be fulfilling their full potential. For this reason, it’s worth stepping back every so often and wondering what might be.

You can radically transform your garden space with just a few simple touch-ups.

Investing in a few key tools up front from quality manufacturers might make the difference.

Milwaukee drills and drivers are affordable, and pay dividends in the long run, both in the home and the garden.

Consider a greenhouse

If you’re going to be growing your own flowers or edible plants, then a greenhouse is almost always a worthwhile investment when it comes to space.

Even if you don’t have much room to spare, you might have just a small, sealed enclosure, where you can keep your tomatoes and younger plants warm and protected.

Zoning

You might have come to think of your garden as a single, cohesive space.

But you might, in fact, be using different areas for different purposes. Are you relaxing nearer to the house, growing plants at the bottom, and playing swing ball in the middle?

Why not think about dividing the space according to your needs, and getting the best use out of every square inch?

Patio

While it’s nice to have a lawn there to look at, the fact is that you might not want to spend much time actually walking on it.

Stepping out of your back door directly onto grass can feel a little wrong.

It can get muddy underfoot, especially during winter, and you might find that your furniture sinks into the soil.

You can fix this with a tiled patio, or decking. Each has their own distinct advantages and disadvantages – but you’ll find that either will make barbeque season a lot more enjoyable.

Solar lights

If you’d like to keep your garden lit during night-time, then a few solar-powered lights might do the trick nicely.

You don’t need to worry about running these, and they’ll always get plenty of energy during the daytime.

Benches

If you’d like to occasionally enjoy a bit of quiet time at the other end of the garden, then a garden bench might do the job nicely.

It can provide a space to stop and reflect, or it can serve purely decorative purposes.

Maintenance

There’s no getting around the fact that a great garden will have a significant living component.

Staying on top of basic tasks, like weeding and mowing, will make a marked difference to the way that your outdoor space looks.

What’s more, you might have fun with it, too!

(Image licence free image by pixnio)