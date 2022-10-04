The man who has spearheaded the Weston Christmas Lights fundraiser every year in memory of his sister, has ended the display.

Graham Witter, who was awarded the British Empire Medal for his efforts, has announced he will not run the display this or in future years.

The display, held at his family’s farm in Weston, proved hugely popular attracting thousands of families every year during the Christmas period.

It was started back in 2013 to fundraise for Donna Louise Children’s Hospice, which had cared for his sister Jessica who died.

Since then it has helped raise more than £150,00o for the hospice.

Graham announced: “After giving deep thought and consideration to my festive fundraising efforts, I have decided to step aside from designing, planning, and organising the annual Weston Christmas Light Display.

“Taking a break from all the hard work last December, has enabled me to reflect on my fundraising efforts and has led me to this conclusion.

“My decision has been led by a variety of different reasons, including the aspirations of my professional career and the pressure and stress this puts on me and my family.

“Whilst I am stepping-aside from my festive fundraiser, I am totally committed to community events and activities, therefore, intend to use my free-time supporting a variety of different initiatives across Cheshire.

“This year I have already volunteered many hours supporting the Royal Cheshire Show and the Nantwich Food Festival.

“I know this news will bring disappointment, sadness and upset to many families and children in our local community, but I send you all my happiness, love, and cheer this December.

“I will spend time reflecting on my incredible fundraising journey and think about the amazing memories our light display has given families since 2013, raising £150,000 for the Donna Louise Children’s Hospice, in memory of my late sister, Jessica.”

Graham is also offering a chance to buy any of the dazzling parts of the Weston light display this year.

Anyone interested can email [email protected] with a request.