High Sheriff honours ‘Nantwich Food Festival Family’ with award

Organisers of Nantwich Food Festival have been honoured with an award from the High Sheriff of Cheshire, Jeannie France-Hayhurst.

The special award to the entire Nantwich Food Festival Family was presented to recognise “their exceptional service to the community”.

The award was a surprise to volunteers, sponsors and invited guests at the Nantwich Food Awards at Nantwich Civic Hall on Friday.

The High Sheriff said: “The organisation of Nantwich Food Festival was meticulous and you all did an amazing job.

“It is my pleasure to present the entire team with a High Sheriff’s Award ‘In recognition of great and valuable service to the community’.

“Nantwich is all the richer for this wonderful weekend and for these great people.

“The fact that all who organise and run the festival are volunteers is incredibly impressive for such a professionally run event.

“They give their time so willingly for this festival that benefits the whole community including the local businesses.”

The award was accepted by Ana Martins, volunteer co-ordinator of Nantwich Food Festival, on behalf of the team.

She said: “I am immensely proud!

“The Festival Directors and I are overwhelmed by the sheer volume of time and effort that members of our team give to the Festival, many of whom work tirelessly throughout the year on key organisational areas.

“We are already planning for the 2023 Nantwich Food Festival, which will take place on September 1st, 2nd and 3rd.

“So anyone interested in joining our amazing team just needs to contact me via the Festival website.”

For more details visit https://www.nantwichfoodfestival.co.uk/volunteers/

(Pics by Rob Gough)