Couple to leave The Railway Hotel in Nantwich after 30 years

A couple who have run the popular Railway Hotel in Nantwich for almost 30 years have announced they are leaving.

Regulars were shocked to read the announcement made by Nigel Humphreys and partner Jane Hobson.

They are due to leave in February 2023 – 30 years to the day that former Brine Leas student Nigel first took over at the Pillory Street venue.

The Railway Hotel has become known as a popular live music venue which also supports events such as Nantwich Pride and Rock The Railway.

In a statement, Nigel and Jane hinted at the difficulties facing the pub and hospitality industry after the pandemic and in current economic problems.

They said: “This is probably one of the hardest announcements we have ever made.

“It seems that our time here at The Railway Hotel will be coming to an end.

“We will be leaving here on the 13th February 2023 which just happens to be exactly 30 years to the day of when we moved here and took over the license on the 13th February 1993.

“During this time we have raised our family, met lots of wonderful people, some of whom have become special friends.

“We have had sad times and hard times but mostly lots of fun times, maybe it’s time to write that book.

“We would like to thank all our wonderful staff, past and present and customers for all their amazing support over the years.

“We feel we have reached that point where it is just too difficult to continue our work in this profession and feel it’s time to hang up the oven gloves.

“We have been known locally for our great breakfasts, and as a live music venue and of course for all our music events… Keep Music Live Easter Weekend, Nantwich Pride, Rock the Railway, Rory Gallagher etc.

“We want to say a huge thank you to all our supporters and of course the support of all our fabulous bands.

“We will be leaving with a bang so watch this space for details. Thank you to you all… it truly has been a fabulous 30 years.”