Universal Model Show to return to Nantwich after pandemic

in Arts & Entertainment / Community Events / What's On & Reviews November 28, 2022
Publicity photo - exhibitors in the Sports Hall (2) (1)

The ‘Universal Model Show’ returns to Nantwich on February 26 2023 for the first time since 2020 due to the pandemic, writes Jonathan White.

It will take place at Malbank School & Sixth Form College on Welsh Row.

The show is organised by the South Cheshire Military Modelling Club and will feature various exhibits including military, figures, large scale aircraft, ships, railways, science fiction, wargames, flying aircraft, remote control tanks, real military vehicles, LEGO displays, rail exhibits, and live demos.

Model clubs and exhibitors will be displaying their models, there is an open to all model competition, and traders will be selling a range of models and accessories.

There will also be a guest appearance from various Star Wars characters.

Event organiser Steve Morris said: “We are pleased to be bringing the Universal Model Show back to Nantwich in February 2023.

“We aim to offer an event that has something for everyone and next February promises to be our biggest show to date with many new exciting exhibitors.

“The event will also be fundraising in support of Mid-Cheshire Hospitals Charity.”

Publicity photo - scale-model display (1)

Hot breakfasts and lunches will be available from the canteen.

Admission prices: £4 for Adults, £2 for children up to 16, £3 for senior citizens 60+.

Free for children under 5.

Pay at gate (cash, card, Apple Pay). The venue is accessible to people with disabilities and all takes place on the ground floor.

There is limited free onsite parking for visitors.

For updates relating to the show visit https://www.facebook.com/events/844709636803259

Publicity photo - scale-model competition entries (1)

Publicity photo - Star Wars characters (1) (1)

