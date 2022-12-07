FEATURE: The biggest UK horse racing events

Horse racing is one of the most popular betting and sporting events in the world.

The world over celebrates this time-honoured event, but here in the UK was where a lot of the tradition started.

Some of the biggest horse racing events in the world still take place here and are attended by thousands of keen spectators.

So, what are some of these events, then? Today, we’re going to find out about some of the biggest in the UK.

1. Cheltenham

Few would argue the importance of Cheltenham festival in the world of important horse racing events.

The races regularly bring in total crowds of 280,000 people, with around 75,000 people arriving on any one day of the events.

It is what’s known as the Blue Riband event in Hunt racing and is one of the biggest of the year.

The course is very old, as naturally is the tradition of Hunt racing. They have both an old and a new course and are frequently updating the site with new facilities.

The Cheltenham races are one of the biggest of the year for betting, bringing in millions in revenue each year alone with most of it going on racing bookmakers.

Cheltenham embodies everything that makes British horse racing great and is one of the biggest events.

2. Grand National

Of course, you couldn’t leave the Grand National out of such a collection.

If you ask the average person on the street about what the biggest horse racing events are, there’s a good chance many of them will instinctively say the Grand National.

Including all those around the world who watch this race on the TV, it brings in around 600 million viewers in total. This is from over 140 countries.

It is another National Hunt race, which is held once a year at the Aintree Racecourse in Liverpool.

It has been raced since 1839. Since as far back as 1960, it has been broadcast on Freeview terrestrial TV, and quickly became a widespread national annual event that everyone would watch.

3. Epsom Derby

Perhaps in many ways the most esteemed of the British Classics, the Epsom Derby is hard to beat, even if it may not be as well known as the Grand National.

It has been run since 1870 and has become one of the most copied races in the world.

Due to its famous undulating course, it is considered a big test for any horse and any jockey.

There’s no denying the importance of the Epsom Derby as one of the biggest horse racing events in the world.

It regularly brings in crowds of around 125,000 people each year, with a great many more watching the races from home.

4. King George VI Chase

The King George VI Chase is a special jumps race, and indeed one of the bigger ones in the lead up to the Cheltenham festival.

The race is run over three miles with a total of 18 jumps and has been a staple of yearly horse racing events since it was begun in 1937.

The prize is typically around £250,000 for the winner.

5. Royal Ascot

Finally, we have the Royal Ascot. It’s one of the oldest continually running horse races in the world, having begun as far back as 1807.

The televised race brings in close to 900,000 viewers each year, making it still by far one of the most popular horse racing events for domestic viewers.

The racecourse itself is visited by around 600,000 people per year, meaning it accounts for as much as 10% of all UK racegoers.

Horse races still retain most of the tradition that made them such a popular event in the first place.

They have not lost contact with their roots, and so they are still largely as popular as they ever were today.

Some of the biggest and most prestigious horse racing events in the world take place in the UK and have for centuries—and no doubt they will continue to happen here for many centuries more.

(Pic under free licence https://www.piqsels.com/en/public-domain-photo-sfgft)