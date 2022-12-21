11 hours ago
M&Co store in Nantwich facing closure amid administration
15 hours ago
Nantwich railway project among seven to get community funds from CEC
16 hours ago
Nantwich Town beat League Two Tranmere on penalties in Cheshire Cup
2 days ago
Battle of Nantwich “Holly Holy Day” set for January 21
2 days ago
Further delays to A530 re-opening blamed on winter weather
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert

M&Co store in Nantwich facing closure amid administration

in Business / Human Interest / News December 21, 2022
M&Co closing down sale

Popular Nantwich High Street shop M&Co is facing closure after the company went into administration.

The store has been a High Street landmark for several decades and it’s reported staff were only told of the closure on Friday.

It’s thought eight people work there, with one saying there was “complete shock” at the news.

The shop sells men’s, women’s and children’s clothing, and the Scottish company has 170 stores across the UK.

The Nantwich store, like many others, has now launched a closing down sale to try and clear stock.

Administrators have been appointed to try and find a buyer for the business.

In a statement on the company website, it says: “Adele MacLeod, Gavin George Scott Park and Robert James Harding of Teneo Financial Advisory Limited were appointed Joint Administrators of M&Co Trading Limited (“the Company”) on 9 December 2022.

“The affairs, business and property of the Company are managed by the Joint Administrators. The Joint Administrators act as agents of the Company and contract without personal liability.”

Today it was reported that staff at M&Co’s head office in Scotland have been made redundant following the retailer’s collapse into administration.

We have contacted M&Co for a statement and await a reply.

(Pic by Jan Roberts)

Tags: , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.