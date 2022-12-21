M&Co store in Nantwich facing closure amid administration

Popular Nantwich High Street shop M&Co is facing closure after the company went into administration.

The store has been a High Street landmark for several decades and it’s reported staff were only told of the closure on Friday.

It’s thought eight people work there, with one saying there was “complete shock” at the news.

The shop sells men’s, women’s and children’s clothing, and the Scottish company has 170 stores across the UK.

The Nantwich store, like many others, has now launched a closing down sale to try and clear stock.

Administrators have been appointed to try and find a buyer for the business.

In a statement on the company website, it says: “Adele MacLeod, Gavin George Scott Park and Robert James Harding of Teneo Financial Advisory Limited were appointed Joint Administrators of M&Co Trading Limited (“the Company”) on 9 December 2022.

“The affairs, business and property of the Company are managed by the Joint Administrators. The Joint Administrators act as agents of the Company and contract without personal liability.”

Today it was reported that staff at M&Co’s head office in Scotland have been made redundant following the retailer’s collapse into administration.

We have contacted M&Co for a statement and await a reply.

(Pic by Jan Roberts)