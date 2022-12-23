Motherwell Cheshire supports more causes over festive period

Local charity Motherwell Cheshire have bumped up their resources to support people struggling with the cost-of-living crisis this Christmas.

They held a virtual Christmas Fair to offer affordable gift items for those struggling to get to the shops or who cannot afford high street prices.

The most expensive item at the fair was £15, with many items at £5 and under and letters from Father Christmas for only £3.

And the Christmas Fair also raised money for the Motherwell Community Share Hub so they can continue to increase their reach.

The Motherwell Community Hub launched in 2019 as a “Crewe and Nantwich Uniform Exchange” for the local community.

It offered a community service to donate school uniform and in return they could collect items they require.

In October 2020, Motherwell Cheshire relaunched this as the Community Share Hub and the service has expanded.

Nadine Walker, Community Hub co-ordinator, said: “Our sustainable service, accessible to all scheme, provides a range of different services for ALL of our community with no questions asked.

“Our support starts with expectant or new mums.

“Our Baby Bank provides like-new items to families which includes cots, clothing bundles, travel systems, prams and lots, lots more.

“Our hub also stocks school uniforms, generic and branded items, winter coats, football boots. stationery, and period poverty kits.

“The range is increasing all the time focusing on the needs of our local community.”

In the run up to Christmas, the charity has also opened its doors to offer a “warm snug”.

Kate Blakemore, Motherwell Cheshire CEO, said: “We saw a real need to provide a warm & welcoming drop-in space within our venue where people, young or old, of all genders, have been welcomed with hot drinks and snacks.

“They could utilise our community hub space and charge their electronic devices.

“We have a responsibility, as an organisation that is at the heart of our community, to welcome those in need into our space where they can relax, enjoy a cuppa, a chat, and we can offer a listening ear.

“It also gave individuals and families the opportunity to collect any toiletries, period products, children’s winter coats, or baby items which they needed, free of charge, no questions asked.

“This is why the Big Christmas campaign that we accepted to be part of recently has been so important as it has raised much needed funds for the Hub so that we can reach more people to support their increasing needs and therefore we are extremely pleased that the final total stands at £4744.”