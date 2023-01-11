The owners of a former restaurant in Nantwich have applied to Cheshire East Council to knock the building down.

Applicants the Schofield Brothers want to demolish what was the “Icon Thai” restaurant on Welsh Row, on the corner of Wych House Bank.

They have applied for consent to knock down the existing buildings and outbuildings and build a two-storey mixed use development.

The plans include opening a “convenience store” on the ground floor and three flats on first floor.

The building, which is currently used as the Jabbin Dabber boxing gym, backs on to the former gasworks site and is part of Vision for Nantwich Ltd’s wider approved plans for a major riverside development, including a hotel, apartments, boutique shops and eateries.

An Environment Agency report states that the location is in “flood zone 2” an area with a medium probability of flooding.

In recent years, there has been flooding along Welsh Row due to storms and River Weaver bursting its banks.

Before it became a restaurant, the building was one of three stores owned by furniture specialist Mia Stanza.

The existing building is within the Nantwich Conservation Area close to several Grade II listed buildings, such as Nakatcha, the Cheshire Cat, a black and white timber building originally used as an Almshouse, and the Black Lion, which dates back to 1664.

In a report to Cheshire East planners, Bower Edleston architects state: “The principle of the demolition and redevelopment of No. 17 Welsh Row has been established and approved in 2020 as a part of the larger development on the adjacent ‘Riverside’ site to the rear, for which this application has benefitted from the knowledge and advice gained as a result of this approved scheme.

“It can be determined that no harm would result from the proposal, as the replacement building positively contributes to the charm and aesthetic of the surrounding Nantwich Conservation Area, through the careful consideration of details, material and building form.

“These issues are of public benefit as they enhance the setting of listed buildings, with the delivery of a needed and viable function in a popular area of the town.

“Providing a convenience retail store facility at ground floor, along with desirable residential accommodation at first floor, the use of the proposal will reflect the nature and character of buildings along this historic route, whilst improving and contributing to the overall setting of the area, through the creation of an active frontage along Wyche House Bank, through to the adjacent ‘Riverside’ development, for which the applicants hold the unique opportunity to create an integrated urban environment at the interface of old and new building fabric.”

The plans are set to be discussed by Nantwich Town Council at its January meeting tomorrow (January 12)

You can view the full application on the Cheshire East Council planning portal here

Deadline for comments from the public is February 1 2023, with a decision due on February 15.

