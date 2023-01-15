Bickerton Poacher lifts spirits with free entertainment for 2023

A country pub near Nantwich is hitting the right note during the cost living crisis by staging free music nights featuring some of the country’s best tribute acts.

Entertainers are to become a regular feature at The Bickerton Poacher every last Friday of the month during 2023 after striking a chord with regulars in the run up to Christmas.

January has top-rated “Step Inside Love” Cilla Black performer belting out iconic 60s numbers and February sees “Rock Stewart” pay tribute to megastar Rod with hits from over five decades.

Laura Disley, who runs the Wrexham Road pub, said: “Times are tough for a lot of local people who may not be able to travel to see top tribute acts or pay high ticket prices so this is our way of raising spirits in 2023.

“Our programme of Friday live music will continue throughout 2023 and on the last Friday of the month we are pushing the boat out with a big name from the international and national tribute scene.

“We have also arranged for a taxi to be stationed here offering customers discounted travel home in the local area.”

Tributes to Elton John, Dolly Parton, Neil Diamond and Abba are in the pipeline for the coming months.

The girls from Abbarella are making a return after a fantastic show towards the end of last year.

Pub-goers can get into the spirit of the events by dressing as their pop or rock idol with prizes for the best costumes.

Laura added: “As a rural pub we look at ways to increase footfall but also give back to the community who support us.

“Our themed food nights draw people from a wide area and the free entertainment is a bonus.

“We are busy planning a full programme for the rest of the year.”

Families visiting The Bickerton Poacher are making the most of the great outdoors with the Sandstone Trail which can be reached from the footpath opposite the car-park.

For more on upcoming tribute performances go to www.bickertonpoacher.co.uk/whats-on or follow on social media.