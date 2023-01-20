A new mural by artists Rory McCann has taken pride of place at Calveley Primary Academy near Nantwich.

The mural was partly funded by local employer Boughey Distribution, based in nearby Wardle.

The artwork, located in the reception, welcomes staff, students and parents into the school and showcases its values.

Rory McCann who specialises in painting large-scale educational school projects.

He has created many murals ranging from storybook characters to outer space designs.

The artwork created at the school is a mural the artist said was “all about growth, development, and our journeys”.

The mural incorporates the school’s values – Happiness, Respect, Ambition and Resilience and pays tribute to the animals that represent Calveley’s educational houses.

Rory has also been busy within the school’s library, creating some inspiring artwork to encourage the children to read with their favourite characters all around them.

The school’s head teacher Ray Rudd said: “I am extremely grateful for Boughey’s contribution towards the mural.

“We’re incredibly lucky to have been supported by the company on a number of our projects – we couldn’t wish for better neighbours!”

Boughey’s Managing Director Angela Carus paid a visit to the school to view the new artwork and meet children which is home to a number of her employees’ children.

Angela said: “The mural is incredibly beautiful and is a credit to the artist and it will provide a special and remarkable welcome to the school.

“We’re very happy to be able to contribute to such a positive project and it’s great to see some of our company values are aligned with those of the school.”