Work to start on 84-home development in Shavington

Work is due to start on a new 84-home development at Shavington after Anwyl Homes acquired an eight-acre site.

Located off Newcastle Road, Shavington, the site has planning permission for 59 private sale homes and 25 new affordable homes.

The development will be named Queen’s Meadow in honour of the late Queen Elizabeth II.

It is estimated the project will support around 260 local jobs.

Phil Dolan, managing director for Anwyl Homes Cheshire and North Wales, said: “Housebuilding and the property industries have an important role to play in the economy providing jobs, investment in the community and addressing the housing shortage by increasing the opportunities for people to buy houses.

“We’re committed to buying sustainable sites in sought-after locations across North Wales and the North West of England to provide much needed new homes.

“We also want to provide homes for as many different types of buyer as possible so we are building a range of house types from one to four bedrooms.”

Anwyl’s development will represent the third and final phase of Shavington Triangle.

The company has also gained outline planning permission for a 700 square metre retail unit to the north west of the site with parking area.

Under the planning application, developers must make £600,000 contributions to the local community, including £70,000 towards recreation and outdoors sports, £225,000 towards educational provision, over £80,000 towards local NHS healthcare provision, £20,000 towards community facilities within Shavington-Cum-Gresty Parish Council and £20,000 towards community facilities within Wynbunbury Parish Council, and circa £170,000 via the Community Infrastructure Levy.