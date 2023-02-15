Collection for cancer charity at Nantwich Town FC

Crewe & Nantwich Cancer Research UK Group raised more than £300 with a bucket collection for Cancer Research UK at Nantwich Town FC, writes Jonathan White.

The collection took place at the club’s Swansway Stadium before the home match against Matlock Town in the Pitching In Northern Premier League.

The Saturday before to the match was World Cancer Day – an international day marked annually on February 4 to raise awareness of cancer and to encourage its prevention, detection, and treatment.

The collection raised £300 for Cancer Research UK, which pioneers life-saving research to bring forward the day when all cancers are cured.

Crewe & Nantwich Cancer Research UK Group also recently held a collection, raising £505, before the Crewe Alexandra v Grimsby Town football match in Sky Bet League Two.

Neil Fearn, chair of Crewe & Nantwich Cancer Research UK Group, said: “On behalf of Cancer Research UK I would like to thank both clubs and their fans for supporting World Cancer Day raising £805.”

For further information on the Group search ‘Crewe & Nantwich Cancer Research UK Group’ on Facebook or visit: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100066821257507

Donations may be made online at https://fundraise.cancerresearchuk.org/unite/crewe-and-nantwich-committee