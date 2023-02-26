Struggling Nantwich Town sack manager and head coach

Struggling Nantwich Town have sacked their manager Ritchie Sutton and head coach Gary Taylor-Fletcher, the club has announced.
The move comes just hours after another defeat for the Dabbers who were beaten away at Morpeth Town.
Nantwich are in the bottom four of the Northern Premier League, in the relegation zone, with just 32 points from 33 matches.
They were also beaten by fellow strugglers Marske United last week.
In a statement, the club said: “The club can confirm that following yesterday’s defeat at Morpeth, Manager Ritchie Sutton and Head Coach Gary Taylor Fletcher have left the club with immediate effect.
“This isn’t a decision that has been taken lightly, as we all sincerely believed that they had the potential and skills to create something special for the longer term and they have both put an incredible amount of work, expertise and passion in trying to achieve success for our club and the fact that this hasn’t been possible, is a great disappointment to everyone.
“We would like to sincerely thank them for the contribution that they have made during a difficult time and we wish them every success in their future endeavours.
“We are now in the process of appointing a successor which we hope to have in place within the next 24 hours.”
Nantwich lost 2-1 at Morpeth, who scored an 86th minute winner through Matty Cornish.
The hosts had gone in front from a 45th minute penalty by Connor Thomas, but Nantwich levelled through Steven Hewitt on the hour.
They are next in action next Saturday March 4 at home to Hyde United.
(Pic by Jonathan White)
Let me start with wishing them both well in their future careers, I think it would be harsh just to blame the management team for all of Nantwhich s problems, at least some of the blame must be shouldered by the players who have on the hole lacked passion and commitment.
Nantwhich have been struggling for a few seasons now,Phil Parkinson did an incredible job for us,he I feel was let down by the board who should have supported him more ,Dave Cooke was his replacement and after a first relatively good season, we descended into a mid table team at best,we also lost a lot of good players during this time,the poor mad that were then appointed inherited a poor team with too many loan players and no passion for the shirt(there are some exceptions to that if you watch Nantwhich you will know who they are ).
So there we have it ,my money is on the board appointing Carl Dickinson next as manager, we need to get behind both team and manager now and hope we can stay up,and any players not up to the challenge, get rid and give someone else a chance