Vital bus routes such as Nantwich to Chester and Shavington to Leighton Hospital could be axed for good under new plans by Arriva North West.

The company has announced that it is consulting with affected employees on a proposal to close its Winsford and Macclesfield depots.

The move, if confirmed, would see the closure of the depots with Arriva no longer operating any bus services in the Winsford, Northwich, Crewe and Macclesfield areas.

The company says both depots have been loss-making since before the pandemic.

It says the number of journeys taken by passengers in the areas served has not recovered to the same levels following the pandemic.

It also blames the bus sector facing sustained and significant cost inflation, which means revenue from the operations does not cover running costs.

Closure of both depots meant the following routes that will no longer operate:

84 Crewe – Nantwich/Chester

6 Leighton Hospital – Shavington

31 Northwich – Winsford – Crewe

37 Northwich – Winsford – Sandbach – Crewe

38 Crewe – Macclesfield

7 Winsford Local Circular

1 Northwich Circular via Rudheath and Weaverham

4 Barnton to Leftwich and Kingsmead via Northwich

3 Macclesfield – Weston

4 Macclesfield – Upton Priory

5 & 6 Macclesfield – Broken Cross

9 Macclesfield – Moss Rose

10 Macclesfield – Bollington

Affected employees and stakeholders have been notified that a consultation is underway on closing the sites.

A spokesperson for Arriva North West Bus said: “It is with great regret we announce we are consulting our highly valued team on the closure of our Winsford and Macclesfield depots which, if confirmed, would mean we would no longer operate any bus services in the Winsford, Northwich, Crewe and Macclesfield areas.

“Withdrawing services and closing depots are always a very last resort.

“This very difficult decision has been taken following exhaustive steps to turn around the loss-making services but with consistently too few customers to cover the increased cost of running services it is sadly necessary to launch a consultation with affected employees on closing the depots.

“If the depots are closed, Arriva would work with Cheshire East, Cheshire West and, if routes transition from Arriva, any new operators.

“We have put in place support for our colleagues through this difficult time, including assisting with transferring to any other local Arriva depots.”

