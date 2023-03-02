Nantwich Town Ladies FC lose in Cheshire Challenge Cup

Nantwich Town Ladies FC lost 1 – 5 to Congleton Town in the Cheshire Challenge Cup at the Swansway Stadium.
The Nantwich goal was scored by Emily Fallon.
Congleton’s win sees them progress into the semi-finals of the Cup.
Player’s player of the match was Becky Davies. Managers Player of the match was Millie O’Connor.
Dan Mellor, Manager of Nantwich Town Ladies FC, speaking after the match, said: “Since the beginning of the season we’ve undoubtedly progressed massively, with 4 games to go we are already 10 points ahead of last years final number.
“We have introduced new standards and a coaching support infrastructure that all the players have really bought into and this year we’ve had some very good highs with really memorable performances and even when the result hasn’t quite gone our way, I’ve always been proud of the performance and the improvements we have made.
“Expectations have been lifted across the players, coaching team, supporters and within the club and yesterday we fell short. We were well beaten by a team that battled well, fought for every ball and were very clinical with their finishing.
“Whilst it’s a disappointing result, we wish Congleton Town the best of luck for the future rounds of the competition.
“For us, we get straight back to work on putting things right in training for our league game next weekend where we aim to bounce back with a much more positive performance.
“As always, the support in the stands was phenomenal and we all really do appreciate you coming down and cheering the team on.”
Nantwich Town Ladies’ final four matches in the Premier Division of the Cheshire Women’s & Youth Football League are: this Sunday 5th March (2pm KO, home) vs Chester FC Women Development; Sunday 12th March (2pm KO, home) vs Stockport County Ladies Development; Sunday 26th March (2pm KO, home) vs Runcorn Sports Women; and Sunday 2nd April (1pm KO, away, Brookvale Recreation Centre) vs Brookvale United JFC Ladies.
Nantwich Town Ladies are on the lookout for quality players to strengthen their first team.
Training takes place every Wednesday (7-8.30pm) on the Applewood Arena 3G artificial grass pitch at Nantwich Town Football Club on Waterlode, Nantwich CW5 5BS.
For further information relating to Nantwich Town Ladies FC visit: Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/NTFCLadies
(Words by Jonathan White pics bu Peter Robinson)
