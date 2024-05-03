July completion date for highways scheme around Leighton Hospital

The completion of the long-running and often criticised road infrastructure works around Leighton Hospital will not be finished until at least July.

Cheshire East Council confirmed today that the North West Crewe Package highways scheme is in the final stages of works.

However, the original “spring 2024” target completion date has been put back to July.

The new road called “Bob Brown Way” will be open to traffic between Milehouse Roundabout on the A530 and the new hospital roundabout from tomorrow Saturday May 4.

This will form the new access to Leighton Hospital.

There will be a closure on Smithy Lane between the A530 Middlewich Road and the accident and emergency entrance to Leighton Hospital from Tuesday May 7 to Friday May 17.

During this period accident and emergency access will be from the newly-constructed Bob Brown Way.

Smithy Lane – between the A530 Middlewich Road and Leighton Hospital – and Bob Brown Way between Fairfield Roundabout and the hospital roundabout will be opened to traffic on Friday 17 May.

But many motorists have already criticised the new lay-out, in particular the closure of part of Flowers Lane off the A530, and the opening of the new roundabout just a couple of hundred yards from the traffic lights at Bradfield Green.

For several weeks, this junction has seen chaotic queues backing up al the way back towards Pyms Lane as the traffic signals were not amended to take into account the amount of traffic arriving.

The scheme was also criticised last year when the A530 was closed for months, leading to long diversions and delays through Crewe and surrounding villages.

Cheshire East Council say both temporary and permanent signage is in place to direct people to the hospital depending on which direction they are travelling from.