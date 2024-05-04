Work on new Nantwich Costa Coffee shop reveals copper ceiling

Workers refurbishing a Nantwich building set to be the new Costa Coffee outlet have uncovered this amazing copper ceiling.

The developers have been stripping out the former M&Co outlet on High Street.

It is set to become the new Costa Coffee store, which is relocating from Church Lane.

And these images taken by Lloydia Photography show the amazing original copper ceiling inside the building.

“The old copper ceiling has been exposed, which has obviously been painted in the past.

“Wouldn’t it be great if it was renovated and could be a feature of the new Costa Coffee shop!”

A Costa Coffee spokesperson told Nantwich News they are “delighted” to be moving into the new premises, but said it was too early to give an opening date.

The spokesperson said: “We are delighted to be continuing our longstanding relationship with our valued customers in Nantwich as we re-locate our existing store to an amazing new location.

“With both extended spacious internal seating and introducing an amazing outside space, we’re sure that our customers will love our new store to enjoy their favourite Costa coffee in.

“We don’t have any further information to share on timescales at this moment.”