Nantwich residents air concerns over new car wash plans

Plans for a car wash on vacant land near Nantwich Town’s stadium have sparked noise and environmental concerns as well as traffic-related fears, writes Belinda Ryan.

A total of 34 residents – mainly neighbours – have objected to the proposal earmarked for land which is sometimes used as an overspill car park on match days.

Thirteen members of the public, many living further afield, have written to Cheshire East Council in support of the scheme.

The site comprises open land at the westerly junction of Waterlode and Reaseheath Way, to the south of Nantwich Football Club car park

To the west of the site is a landscaped area and to the north is a small stream.

Many neighbours are up in arms at the proposal.

One wrote to the council raising concerns about noise caused by the running of generators and the increased traffic flow and queues on nearby roads.

He said there would also be environmental issues with the proposal to discharge waste water into the adjacent stream.

“This water will be laden with detergent and chemicals. These will pollute the stream and subsequently the River Weaver with the inevitable consequences for wildlife,” said the objector.

Another objector said: “Kingsbourne is already massively affected by the lack of parking during football matches with high attendance, and a further lack of parking caused by the car wash construction would only make this problem worse.

“From an environmental perspective the wastewater is going to end up in the River Weaver.”

A resident in favour of the application wrote: “A car wash would be a great idea! It’s nice to have somewhere trustworthy to take my vans while working in Nantwich, rather than driving to Crewe and back.”

Another wrote: “Support the proposal which is a much needed facility in Nantwich and hopefully will also provide some employment opportunities for the local community.”

As revealed last week by Nantwich News, a planning statement submitted with the application from Simon Woodhouse says: “The site has no formal approved use but does on occasions act as an informal over-flow car park for the football club and for general events within Nantwich town centre.

“It is proposed to establish a car wash and valeting operation utilising a small portion of the land to provide an access road around the perimeter of the site to the cleaning area at the west of the site, with ultimate egress along the northern boundary.

“A painted steel container is to be sited on the western boundary to accommodate storage for the various cleaning machines and equipment and also a small office and customer waiting area.

“A perspex canopy, supported on the container and painted steel posts will also be constructed.”

It says a chemical toilet will be provided adjacent to the container for staff use only and a bunded concrete wash-down hardstanding will be provided with falls towards an ACO drain which in turn ‘will connect to a settlement tank with final discharge to the adjacent stream’.

The application, number 24/1424N, can be viewed on the planning portal on the Cheshire East Council website.

The closing date for submitting comments is May 15 and, according to the council’s website, it is due to be considered by the southern planning committee on June 5.