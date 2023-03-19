Nantwich Town earned a crucial 1-0 away win at high-flying Gainsborough Trinity as the Dabbers look to avoid relegation.
A Steven Hewitt strike on 75 minutes earned Nantwich all three points, denting the hosts’ play-off hopes in the bargain.
The Dabbers are still in the relegation zone fourth from bottom of the Northern Premier League.
But new boss Paul Carden has had an immediate impact and the players celebrated with their faithful followers at The Northolme Arena last night on the final whistle.
The manager said after: “We kept our shape, kept to our plan, and Stevie’s there to pop up with the winner again.
“Again I don’t think we’ve had a bad player.”
The Dabbers began well and almost scored in first minute when the home keeper Matt Yates fumbled a shot and Scully’s rebound effort was blocked.
Connor Evans had a shot well saved and a Jon Moran header was glanced just over as Nantwich dominated early on.
Clayton Donaldson shot straight at Tom Booth in Gainsborough’s only clear chance of the first half.
The hosts came out firing in the second half and Booth saved from Hornshaw and Donaldson in the opening five minutes of the half.
And when Booth was beaten on 58 minutes, Bircumshaw was on the goal-line to clear away Donaldson’s effort.
Then against the run of play, Nantwich scored the winner.
A looping ball was met by Harrison who flicked on before keeper Yates could get to it. It was cleared off the line but poacher Hewitt fired home the rebound.
The hosts pushed for a leveller, but Carden’s work on the defensive unit is paying off as Nantwich held firm for a vital three points.
Nantwich remain on 38 points from 36 matches. They are not just one point behind Stalybridge and two behind Morpeth, who have played two games fewer.
(Images courtesy of Jonathan White)
