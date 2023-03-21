A lorry-mad youngster from Shavington has helped raise more than £2,000 with his calendar of pictures showing his favourite trucks.

Alfie Simcox has been taking photos of trucks for a few years and decided to put the 2023 calendar together in late 2022.

He wanted to raise money for dementia care specialists Richmond Village, off Crewe Road in Willaston, in memory of his great nana who died from Alzheimer’s.

And now the 10-year-old has completed his sales and raised an amazing total of £2,050.

Hi mum Steph Simcox said: “We are immensely proud of Alfie with what he has achieved in his short 10 years of life.

“This year’s fundraising now means his total now exceeds £14,000 within a three-year time frame.

“Alfie is always thinking of others in need and that’s why this year’s donations are being donated to Richmond (Altzheimers) and Motor Neurone Disease.

“We have had family members and friends that have suffered from both diseases.

“We are incredibly proud that he is using his hobby of photography to make a difference to those that need it the most.

“We would like to thank this year’s sponsors for supporting Alfie with the production of his calendars.”

Claire Beeach, at Richmond Village Willaston, said: “We are overwhelmed by his generosity!

“He deserves lots of recognition and we’re hoping to arrange for him to call in so he can meet the residents and present the cheque.”

(Images courtesy of the Simcox family)