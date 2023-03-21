11 hours ago
Engineers damaged tree forcing Crewe Road closure in Willaston
12 hours ago
Crewe miss out as Derby named new Great British Railways HQ
13 hours ago
Nantwich Town offer reduced entry for Non League Day
1 day ago
Willaston councillor forces “public artwork” consultation change
2 days ago
Burst water main closes Crewe Road in Willaston
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert

Truck-mad Shavington youngster raises £2,000 with charity calendar

in Charity news / Human Interest / News / Shavington March 21, 2023
Alfie Simcox and charity truck calendar raising money for charities

A lorry-mad youngster from Shavington has helped raise more than £2,000 with his calendar of pictures showing his favourite trucks.

Alfie Simcox has been taking photos of trucks for a few years and decided to put the 2023 calendar together in late 2022.

He wanted to raise money for dementia care specialists Richmond Village, off Crewe Road in Willaston, in memory of his great nana who died from Alzheimer’s.

And now the 10-year-old has completed his sales and raised an amazing total of £2,050.

Hi mum Steph Simcox said: “We are immensely proud of Alfie with what he has achieved in his short 10 years of life.

“This year’s fundraising now means his total now exceeds £14,000 within a three-year time frame.

“Alfie is always thinking of others in need and that’s why this year’s donations are being donated to Richmond (Altzheimers) and Motor Neurone Disease.

“We have had family members and friends that have suffered from both diseases.

“We are incredibly proud that he is using his hobby of photography to make a difference to those that need it the most.

“We would like to thank this year’s sponsors for supporting Alfie with the production of his calendars.”

Claire Beeach, at Richmond Village Willaston, said: “We are overwhelmed by his generosity!

“He deserves lots of recognition and we’re hoping to arrange for him to call in so he can meet the residents and present the cheque.”

(Images courtesy of the Simcox family)

Alfie's trucking photos 2023 calendar
Alfie’s trucking photos 2023 calendar
Tags: , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.