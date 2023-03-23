LETTER: Is daily standing charge rise just plain profiteeting?

Dear Editor,

I was contacted last night by my energy supplier to inform me the EBSS (energy support scheme) was ending on 31st March.

Based on the last twelve months they estimate, based on usage, my Electricity Costs from April 2023 to March 2024 would reduce by £21-14 and Gas would increase by £2-27.

Not bad, I thought.

On looking into the statement it shows that for Electricity the daily standing charge would go from 48.596p per day to 61.820p a daily increase of 13.224p (approx 27%).

Gas had a 0.628p per day increase.

Is this daily increase to improve the supply networks, increase bonuses and dividends, or just plain profiteering?

It works wonders for helping the overall cost of living.

Yours,

Chris Moorhouse