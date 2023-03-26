Nantwich Food Festival books Celebrity Chefs for 2023 event

Organisers of Nantwich Food Festival have booked celebrity chefs ready for the 2023 event in September.

And these will include Simon Rimmer (pictured), co host of Sunday Brunch show on TV among other shows.

Festival organisers also say exhibitor re-bookings for 2023 are at an all time high, and many events and entertainment for this year has also been secured.

Festival chef organiser Karen Young said: “The town centre will be buzzing this year with all the great chef demonstrations.

“Nantwich Food Festival is unique in providing such a high quality event completely free to visitors, so I am thrilled to announce a start to the wonderful line-up of Celebrity Chefs who will be demonstrating this year.

“We are delighted to bring the almost local Simon Rimmer to the 2023 Nantwich Food Festival and know that foodies from near and far will be keen to see him at work.

“Simon is the chef and co-presenter of Sunday Brunch, the Sunday morning show waking up the nation with a mix of chat, current affairs, guests and food. He has a wealth of TV experience, and has appeared across many channels.

“Just some of his numerous credits include Win It, Cook It, Meals in Moments and Recipe for Success.

“Simon also hosts the podcast ‘Grilling’ in association with Weber BBQ’s; the podcasts launched in November 2020.

“Following the success of Sunday Brunch, Simon co-hosted an initial 4 part Channel 4 documentary Tricks of the Restaurant Trade, giving insight into the tactics employed by many high end and high street restaurants to entice customers, which followed up with a popular series 2.”

Simon is a chef/owner of 14 restaurants in the North West and one in Dubai.

He is also involved with Manchester City Football Academy, teaching young up and coming players about eating, nutrition and cooking at specially designed cookery courses.

Karen said there are plans to showcase more celebrity and local chefs.

The Festival team has also recruited more volunteers this year to take on key roles including music, other entertainment, business liaison and help for the exhibitor manager.

Nick Birchall, who runs The Cheese Shop in Hospital Street, has joined the Festival Team, and will represent town businesses in discussions and plans.

(Photo by Lydia Wakelam)