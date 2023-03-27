Nantwich Town Ladies beat Runcorn Sports in league

Nantwich Town Ladies continued their winning run in the Premier Division of the Cheshire Women’s & Youth Football League with a 3-2 victory against Runcorn Sports, writes Jonathan White.
The Nantwich goals were scored by L. Bulkeley, M. Rowley and D. Fisher-Sherratt.
The winning goal was a brilliant long-range free-kick from Dani Fisher-Sherratt which curled under the crossbar.
Players player of the match was Millie O’Connor. Management player of the match was Harriet Knight.
The match also marked the 50th appearance for Dabbers skipper Claire Rathbone.
The Dabbers are currently in fifth place in the table with 22 points after seven wins, one draw and six losses.
Dan Mellor, Manager of Nantwich Town Ladies FC, said: “For those that were there the score line looks like a tighter game than it actually was.
“I felt in the first half we were sloppy, stepped off them a bit and gave them too much respect on the ball.
“Second half we played with the handbrake off, we dominated the game and I don’t remember a save our keeper had to make.
“The ladies were brave with their play and even following the penalty miss, we dusted ourselves down and we drove at them time and time again and probably could have scored more.
“The one thing I’ve asked from them is that we fight for every ball, and you can see that now throughout the team, the game was very physical, some poor challenges from Runcorn but the players handled it very well.
“We’re a difficult team to break down and we’re now adding goals to our game which our play deserves. No one has had an easy game against us at home this season and that’s very pleasing.
“We have progressed so much recently with this the second big win we’ve achieved in as many games; we now have two games left and I’m already looking forward to get back out there with them.”
Nantwich Town Ladies’ final two matches in this season’s Premier Division of the Cheshire Women’s & Youth Football League are Sunday April 2 (1pm KO, away, Brookvale Recreation Centre) vs Brookvale United JFC Ladies and Sunday April 16 (2pm KO, home) vs Stockport County Ladies Development.
