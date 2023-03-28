Nantwich woman overcomes mobility issues to run half marathon

A Nantwich woman has overcome mobility issues which she was born with to complete a half marathon!

Laura Concannon, 37, was born with bilateral talipes, meaning both her feet were twisted inwards.

During Laura’s surgeries to correct this, her parents were told she will struggle with mobility all her life.

But when she turned 30, Laura decided to prove people wrong.

And joining Everybody Health and Leisure facilities, she began to train to run a half marathon as a personal challenge.

She used her multi-site membership including, Crewe Lifestyle Centre, Barony Sports Complex and Nantwich Leisure Centre.

And after years of hard work, she went on to complete the Manchester Half Marathon and proved all the medics wrong.

Laura said: “Everybody have kept me motivated including during the pandemic period along with when I had my injury.

“I would recommend the classes as they have something for all ages and abilities, with the wide range of activities they offer.”

Laura planned to run the half marathon a few years ago.

However the Covid pandemic struck so she deferred it but struggled to stay motivated with her training during lockdowns.

But she signed up to the Everybody “virtual” classes which supported her fitness routine and re-ignited her motivation to keep fit from home.

Sam Rose, group exercise instructor at Everybody Health and Leisure, added: “Laura is always confident to ask for advice when needed and has recently reintroduced herself to the group cycling classes.

“It’s great to see Laura pushing herself when attending and is always happy to help newcomers who join the different sessions available.”

Laura completes instructor led, Les Mills Body Pump classes at the Barony Sports Complex and attends other classes at multiple Everybody leisure centres.

She has lost more than a stone in weight from her commitment to her health and fitness.