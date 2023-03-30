Spring return for rural touring theatre in Cheshire East

The Cheshire Rural Touring Arts season is underway in spring with the touring theatre set to perform in villages across the county.

There will be high-quality performances in communities including Audlem, Plumley and Macclesfield over the spring season.

It is supported by Cheshire East and Cheshire West Councils and Arts Council England.

Show highlights are satirical comedian and songwriter Mitch Benn best known for his appearances on Radio 4’s The Now Show, who will appear at Plumley Village Hall on Friday 21 April.

And Ruth Cockburn with her theatrical mix of poetry, storytelling and music, who will appear in both Audlem and Macclesfield.

Venues being used include village halls, libraries and even a scouts’ hall meaning the varied shows will go to as wide an audience as possible.

Brendan Flanagan, head of culture and tourism for Cheshire East Council, said: “The Cheshire Rural Touring Theatre is the absolute lifeblood of performance art in our rural borough and the quality and variety of the offer this season is excellent.

“We know that the shows always prove very popular and as the weather warms up a little and as we are now enjoying the longer daylight hours, I hope that Cheshire East residents will continue to come out and support these fantastic productions.”

Cheshire Rural Touring Arts were recently awarded national portfolio status by Arts Council England, which means that they have secured funding for the next three years.

Performance details and online booking for their upcoming shows is available at www.cheshireruraltouringarts.co.uk