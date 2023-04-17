Leighton Hospital baby bereavement suite to be open in summer

A purpose-built baby bereavement suite being built at Leighton Hospital is set for completion this summer.

The suite, at the hospital’s maternity unit, will provide private space for bereaved parents to spend time with their baby and family, away from the labour ward.

It has been designed to be a comfortable, non-clinical environment and features an outdoor space where families can spend time in the fresh air.

Mid Cheshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust (MCHFT), which manages Leighton Hospital, commissioned an artist to create special artwork for the suite.

Jac Seifert is a graphic artist and designer who creates bespoke artwork and has also been commissioned to work on Crewe’s Royal Arcade.

There will be a series of workshops with local bereaved families, so their experiences can guide her work on the suite.

Many families have been at the heart of this project from the start, helping to raise funds to begin construction.

Funding was raised through an appeal by Mid Cheshire Hospitals Charity (MCH Charity), which supports the work of MCHFT by providing funds for state-of-the-art equipment, new facilities, and extras to improve patient experience.

The appeal, called Lost Little Ones, was launched in 2019 and raised £100,000 by early 2021.

Part of the development of the suite has also been funded by Leighton Hospital’s onsite contractors, Robertson Construction.

Bereaved parents using the suit will also be supported by MCHFT’s Specialist Bereavement Midwife, Kelly Heaton.

MCH Charity are still raising funds through the Lost Little Ones Appeal, to fund soft furnishings and extras that will make the bereavement suite feel as comfortable as possible.

If you would like to donate, you can do so here https://mchcharity.org/appeals/lost-little-ones/

If you have experienced baby loss and are interested in taking part in the workshops with Jac, to help guide the artwork for the suite, email [email protected]