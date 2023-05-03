Wrenbury Model Railway Club to stage “Open Doors” event

Wrenbury & District Model Railway Club will hold a free to enter Open Doors event in the Village Hall on Cholmondeley Road Wrenbury in June.

And it will be officially opened by local Youtube and TV personality, Jackie Weaver.

The event will be Friday June 30 from 7pm to 9.30pm and Saturday July 1 from 10am to 4.30pm.

The club are running the large 0 gauge layout ‘WRENMERE’ alongside their original 00 layout ‘Kerbstone St Margaret’s’ following recent alterations.

And there will be a new portable 00 layout ‘Wrenbury St Margaret’.

The club now has an N gauge layout ‘Oldfield North’ back up and running after a rewire alongside their latest layout ‘Cannon’s Wharf’ in 009 gauge.

This will be accompanied by the 009 exhibition layout ‘St Margaret’s Quay’.

Visiting will be two 009 layouts plus examples of other gauges of model railway rolling stock.

There will be items of model railway rolling stock for sale along with books, DVDs and other railway memorabilia.

This year the event is supported by “3 Counties Connected Community Rail Partnership” and their representative will be in attendance.

Details of their work can be found on their website www.3countiesconnected.org.uk

The Wrenbury club meetings are held every Wednesday between 7pm and 10pm at the village hall.

More details can be found on their website http://wrenburymodelrailwayclub.chessck.co.uk/

Visitors are always welcome. The hall has parking outside the doors and wheelchair access.